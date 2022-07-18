Two injured after semi-truck crash; OSP investigating

SWEET HOME, Ore. -- Two people were hurt Friday after a semi-truck went off the road on Highway 20 near Sweet Home, authorities say.
Oregon State Police said at about 6 p.m. on Friday, July 15, OSP troopers and emergency responders were called to a crashed semi-truck on Highway 20 near Sweet Home. According to OSP, the semi left the roadway and crashed down the hill, coming to rest near the Santiam River. Authorities say the vehicle was recovered the next day, July 16.
OSP said the driver was rescued and transported away by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities add that the passenger, who is described as a juvenile, was airlifted to a Portland hospital with serious injuries. OSP says the driver of the vehicle showed signs of an impairment, and an investigation is ongoing.