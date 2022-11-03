Two injured in head-on crash on Highway 99 near Monroe

MONROE, Ore. -- Two individuals were taken to the hospital on Wednesday after a head-on collision on Highway 99 north of Monroe, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported.
According to the BCSO, deputies were dispatched to a reported collision on Highway 99 near Eureka Road at about 12:54 p.m. on November 2. Deputies said their investigation showed that a GMC pickup truck driven by a 75-year-old man from McMinnville was traveling north and crossed into the southbound lane, where it collided head-on with a Subaru driven by a 76-year-old woman from Corvallis. Both drivers were taken to a hospital in Corvallis for their injuries.
The BCSO said neither alcohol nor drugs seem to be contributing factors in the crash. The BCSO said one lane of Highway 99 was shut down for about four hours while emergency personnel transported the victims and officials investigated and cleaned up the crash. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact BCSO Sergeant Iverson at 541-766-0139 or at david.iverson@co.benton.or.us.