 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT MONDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect through 5 PM PDT Monday.

LRAPA has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Central and Eastern
Lane County. This advisory is due to smoke from the Priceboro Fire
near Harrisburg. We anticipate periods of potentially "unhealthy" air
quality through at least Monday afternoon. Smoke levels can and will
change rapidly depending on weather and wind direction, especially
with the Priceboros locations to the Eugene and Springfield metro
area.

Eugene and Springfield will likely see smoke intrusions, and
residents in these areas are advised to take necessary precautions.
The smoke can irritate eyes and lungs and worsen some medical
conditions. Particularly at risk are infants and young children,
people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant people.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org
www.oregonsmoke.org
fire.airnow.gov

Two killed in three-vehicle Coos County crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Police Lights

COOS BAY, Ore. – A three-vehicle crash claimed two lives last Wednesday night south of Coos Bay, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP said they responded at about 7:30 p.m. on August 2 to a three-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 249. A southbound Subaru Outback driven by Wayne Clinton Lannin, 79, of Port Orford, and a northbound Peterbilt commercial truck sideswiped one another, which caused Lannin to lose control of his vehicle, police said. OSP said Lannin’s Subaru began a sideways slide and crossed into the northbound lane where it collided with a northbound Jeep Cherokee.

Lannin and his passenger, Melinda Lannin, 79, of Port Orford, were declared deceased at the scene, police said. OSP said the driver of the Jeep Cherokee was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, while the driver of the Peterbilt was uninjured.

Highway 101 was affected for about 6 hours during OSP’s on-scene investigation, OSP said. Lane usage is considered a contributing factor to the crash, which is under continued investigation, police said.

OSP received assistance from Bandon Rural Fire Protection District, the Oregon Department of Transportation, Green Acres Fire, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, Coquille Police Department, the Coos County District Attorney’s Office, the Coos County Medical Examiner, Amling-Schroeder Funeral Service, and Southern Oregon Public Safety Chaplains, authorities said.

Tags

Recommended for you