Two killed in three-vehicle Coos County crash

COOS BAY, Ore. – A three-vehicle crash claimed two lives last Wednesday night south of Coos Bay, according to Oregon State Police.
OSP said they responded at about 7:30 p.m. on August 2 to a three-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 249. A southbound Subaru Outback driven by Wayne Clinton Lannin, 79, of Port Orford, and a northbound Peterbilt commercial truck sideswiped one another, which caused Lannin to lose control of his vehicle, police said. OSP said Lannin’s Subaru began a sideways slide and crossed into the northbound lane where it collided with a northbound Jeep Cherokee.
Lannin and his passenger, Melinda Lannin, 79, of Port Orford, were declared deceased at the scene, police said. OSP said the driver of the Jeep Cherokee was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, while the driver of the Peterbilt was uninjured.
Highway 101 was affected for about 6 hours during OSP’s on-scene investigation, OSP said. Lane usage is considered a contributing factor to the crash, which is under continued investigation, police said.
OSP received assistance from Bandon Rural Fire Protection District, the Oregon Department of Transportation, Green Acres Fire, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, Coquille Police Department, the Coos County District Attorney’s Office, the Coos County Medical Examiner, Amling-Schroeder Funeral Service, and Southern Oregon Public Safety Chaplains, authorities said.