Two local groups partnering to provide a free child care training session

EUGENE, Ore. -- As childcare providers across the state continue to handle staffing shortages, two local organizations are partnering up to find ways to help.
On April 22, Lane Community College and Quality Care Connections will be hosting a one-day training session for individuals looking to enter the childcare field.
Willamalane Park and Recreation District is one childcare provider looking for help. Ryan Taxara, early childhood and youth programs manager, said Willamalane, like many other childcare providers, has had challenges in recruiting and hiring new staff.
“Since the pandemic, we've experienced multiple challenges in our recruiting and hiring efforts in those child care positions,” Taxara said.
He said a high number of unfilled childcare positions limits the number of quality programs Willamalane provides.
“Not having enough staffing in those childcare sectors significantly limits the number of childcare programs we can offer to meet those community needs,” he said. “Which makes it very challenging for us to offer at full capacity to meet all the families and their childcare needs.”
Alexandra Curtis, training coordinator with Quality Care Connections, said her team and the college have been thinking about addressing the childcare professional shortage for a while.
“Providers have been telling us for a long time that one of the big struggles, which got worse during the pandemic, is the fact that it's really, really hard to find employees that are classroom ready,” Curtis said.
She said the April training session will cover essentials relating to learning, health and safety.
“People will get pediatric first aid and CPR, which is necessary,” she said. “Then they'll get hands on support in taking all of the other required classes -- and there's quite a few of them.”
Conversations with the community helped the groups understand there was “a big time gap” between when a person first becomes interested in child care work, and when they are ready to work in a classroom, Curtis said.
“We realized, if people can get all of that training in one spot, we could really help get people into classrooms faster,” she said.
Curtis said people who walk out of their one-day program could be immediately ready to work in the child care field.
“If people get the background check out of the way beforehand, they actually are hiring ready,” she said. “They could leave this training with everything that they need for an entry-level position -- that might be an aid, it might be somebody that does some of the cooking, that does some of the cleaning, that does office work.”
The April training would not be just a one time event, Curtis said. She is hoping to offer childcare training sessions four times a year.
“The plan is to continue doing them,” she said. “We're thinking of probably doing one per quarter. And there's some interest across the state with replicating this model so we hope that'll happen too.”
Curtis said she is hopeful the program will help not only just bring people into the industry, but bring in people of all backgrounds.
“This field has a space for everybody in it,” she said.
Taxara said the free training program can help address staffing shortages in child care.
“Anytime that we can offer the community a free training program that will help them meet the child care requirements, as well as fulfill all the skill sets and the fundamental needs in order for these positions, the more it's going to increase the applicants that come in and the more staff that child care providers can hire,” he said. “Which ultimately leads to us meeting the needs of all the child care needs within the community.”
More information about the training session can be found at this website.
Willamalane is also hosting a career fair on March 15. Information on it can be found on their website.