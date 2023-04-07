Two men arrested, drugs seized following drug trafficking investigation

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Douglas County detectives arrested two men and seized large quantities of multiple drugs from their vehicle early on Thursday morning, authorities said.
Douglas County law enforcement officials said that Douglas County Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) detectives located Jorge Alvarenga, 32, and Daniel Mendoza-Archaga, 26, sitting in their vehicle in the parking lot of a NW Garden Valley Boulevard business on April 6 at about 2:45 a.m. The two men told detectives they’d just arrived in town from California, authorities said.
Detectives detained Alvarenga and Mendoza-Archaga after they applied for a search warrant, Douglas County officials said. Once they had the warrant, the detectives searched the vehicle and found 3.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 4.4 pounds of fentanyl, 2.2 pounds of carfentanil, and assorted drug paraphernalia, authorities said.
Police said Alvarenga and Mendoza-Archaga were arrested on charges related to meth and schedule II controlled substances. Both men were sent to the Douglas County Jail.
Authorities said carfentanil is used by veterinarians on large animals such as elephants and is 100 times more potent than the synthetic opioid fentanyl. Police officials also said carfentanil is often cut into other drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine, meth and heroin.