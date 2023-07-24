Two men suffer stab wounds during alleged fight near downtown Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. – Two men were hospitalized with non-life-threatening stab wounds after allegedly fighting in downtown Eugene early Monday morning, police officials said.
The Eugene Police Department said they responded to a reported stabbing at 2:39 a.m. on July 24 on East Broadway Avenue. Police said they contacted a 47-year-old man at 590 E. Broadway, where an employee at the location had called 911.
Officers also responded to a parking lot on East Broadway and contacted a 25-year-old woman and 28-year-old man, both of whom had knife injuries, EPD said. Police said the couple had been sleeping in an outdoor area when the 47-year-old woke them up by leaning over them.
The couple reportedly asked the man to leave, but he returned to the area several times, police officials said. Authorities said the two men began to fight, and both suffered stab wounds. Both men were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The woman was allegedly also cut during the incident, but did not require hospital transport, authorities said.
EPD said the case is under continued investigation. Stick with KEZI for more details on the incident.