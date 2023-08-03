Two new lifesaving protective measures for animals signed into law

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Tina Kotek signed two bills into law that stop the sale of puppies from puppy mills and kittens in pet stores, and ends the sale of animal-tested cosmetics.
These new laws drive the local pet market towards shelters, rescues, and responsible breeders.
Oregon joins seven other states in banning the puppy-mill-to-pet-store pipeline and joins 10 other states and 30 countries that already banned animal testing for cosmetics.
Kelly Peterson, Oregon State Director for the Human Society of the U.S., said these laws will reduce suffering in puppy mills and animal testing labs, and it will help people keep their pets. Peterson said it was common sense for these bills to be passed, and it could not have come soon enough.
"There's a lot of momentum for these particular issues,” Peterson said. “Regardless if you're in rural Oregon or urban Oregon, Republican, Democrat, it's something that people want to know - that animals in Oregon are treated humanely.”
Among these new laws was another package of housing bills that approved $1 million in funding for homeless and domestic violence shelters to accommodate those with pets.
Oregon’s homeless population is at a crisis level with the fourth highest rate of homelessness in the nation. According to the Oregon Statewide Shelter Study, the inability to shelter with a pet or service animal ranks among the top 10 barriers to shelter.
“By making accommodations for people with pets, we can bring in more individuals off the streets into shelters who would otherwise not receive services and shelters,” Peterson said. “Because the truth is that for many, the path to safe shelter starts with their pets.”
Animal lovers and advocates are also excited about the new initiatives. Dog owner Laura Voegtlin said it was about time these animals have protective rights.
“I’m so happy that it’s happening now,” Voegtlin said. “Animals are the best of us, and we should have been taking better care of them.”
Officials say these laws will save the lives of many pets, and protect the lives of many who care for them.