Two passengers killed in fatal two-car crash near Albany, OSP says

ALBANY, Ore. – A fatal two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 5 near Albany killed two passengers in one of the vehicles, authorities said.
Police officials said that Oregon State Police responded to the crash at 3:17 a.m. on May 7. Authorities said Jimmy Davis, 64, of Portland, was traveling northbound near milepost 233 in an Infiniti QX5 when he rear-ended a Nissan Rogue driven by Glenn Stillman, 36, of Independence. Following impact, the Infiniti left the roadway and struck several trees alongside the freeway, police said.
OSP said Davis suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported for medical treatment. Two passengers in the Infiniti, Kimberly Ritter, 56, of Portland, and a teenage male juvenile, were declared dead at the scene, OSP officials said. Police said a second teen male juvenile in the Infiniti was critically injured and was transported for medical treatment.
The driver of the Nissan Rogue was uninjured, police said.
OSP said the crash is under continued investigation and that Interstate 5 was impacted for about four and a half hours.