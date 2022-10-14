Two Portland-area men face federal charges for massive fentanyl operation

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Two Portland-area men are facing federal charges for allegedly running a fentanyl trafficking operation that made and distributed hundreds of thousands of counterfeit Oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, authorities with the Oregon District of the US Attorney’s Office said Thursday.
According to court documents, federal and local law enforcement agencies began investigating a drug trafficking organization allegedly operated by James Dunn Jr., 61, of Milwaukie, Oregon and Joshua Clay Wilfong, 50, of Vancouver in May 2021. Authorities say they had reason to believe the two were responsible for manufacturing and distributing hundreds of thousands of fake Oxycodone pills throughout the greater Portland area. Court documents say Dunn would purchase fentanyl in Mexico and smuggle it into the United States, where Wilfong would manufacture the pills in a storage unit in Vancouver.
Officials said police arrested Wilfong and Dunn on October 12 while they were allegedly selling more than 300,000 fentanyl pills. A search warrant was executed on the storage unit that was allegedly being used to produce the pills, and investigators said they found equipment covered in suspected fentanyl powder, as well as evidence that the suspects regularly sold hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills in single transactions. Officials said evidence led them to believe Wilfong and Dunn sold an average of 10,000 pills each week.
Wilfong and Dunn appeared in federal court on October 13 to hear charges of conspiracy to manufacture and distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Officials say both were detained as flight risks and dangers to the community.