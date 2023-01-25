Two receive drug charges after cashing stolen checks, CCSO says

BANDON, Ore. -- Two people are facing narcotics charges after an investigation carried out after an arrest found equipment for distributing illegal drugs in their vehicle Tuesday, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to the CCSO, at about 8:46 a.m. on January 24, a Bandon Police Department officer pulled over an SUV for a traffic violation and found Kyle Vanalstine, 28, and Rebeca Aseere, 21, in the vehicle. The CCSO said one of their deputies told the Bandon officer that they were looking to arrest both Vanalstine and Aseere on suspicion of crimes including forgery. According to the CCSO, both suspects had fraudulently cashed checks that had been stolen on January 11.
During the stop, both Vanalstine and Aseere admitted to possessing and cashing the stolen checks, according to the CCSO. They were arrested and sent to the Coos County Jail on charges of first-degree forgery, first-degree theft, and criminal conspiracy to commit a felony. The CCSO said the investigation did not end there, as some items from the theft on January 11 were still unaccounted for.
The CCSO said a deputy obtained and carried out a search warrant for the suspects’ SUV. During the search, he found several different types of illicit drugs, as well as scales, drug measuring gear, ledgers with information about previous deals, a gun, and more drug paraphernalia, according to Coos County deputies. After this evidence was found, Vanalstine and Aseere received additional charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful manufacture or delivery of controlled substances.