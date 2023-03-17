Two shot, arrested following attempted Thurston home robbery, police said

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Springfield Police arrested two armed men Friday morning who both suffered multiple gunshot wounds during an attempted home invasion, police officials said.
Gregory Robinson, 33, and Christopher Alexander, 24, both of Portland, allegedly forced their way inside a South 51st Place home by breaking in the front door, authorities said. Police said the victim, armed with his own weapon, fired multiple rounds at both suspects.
Both suspects fled in a vehicle and were quickly located and arrested by patrol officers, Springfield Police said. Police said they were treated at a local hospital for gunshot wounds.
Authorities said once they are released from the hospital, Robinson and Alexander will both be charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and unlawful use of a weapon. Alexander will additionally face a charge of unlawful possession of body armor, police said.