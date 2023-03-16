Two-vehicle crash blocks Eugene intersection, both drivers suffer minor injuries

EUGENE, Ore. -- An intersection in Eugene was closed after a crash involving two vehicles where one driver hurt his hand trying to help the other, Eugene police said.
The Eugene Police Department said officers responded to the scene of a crash at Barger Drive and Primrose Street at about 11:57 a.m. on March 16. According to EPD, the crash involved a westbound Dodge Ram turning into the parking lot of Shasta Middle School and an eastbound Ford Focus. Police said the driver of the Ram stayed on the scene after the crash, and in fact hurt his hand while trying to help the other driver.
EPD said the male driver of the Focus was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries. EPD said neither speed nor impairment are suspected to be factors in the crash, according to their Major Collision Investigation team.
Police said the two vehicles blocked traffic on the road for some time. Motorists were advised to avoid the area to avoid getting stuck in traffic and also to allow emergency responders to do their duty.
Shortly after the crash, the Bethel School District sent out a message saying access to Shasta Middle School, Clear Lake Elementary School, and the district offices was closed off due to the accident. The school district said no students were involved.