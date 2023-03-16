Two-vehicle crash blocks Eugene intersection

EUGENE, Ore. -- An intersection in Eugene is closed after a crash involving at least two vehicles, police said.
The Eugene Police Department said officers are at the scene of a crash at Barger Drive and Primrose Street. Police said two vehicles are blocking traffic on the road. Motorists are advised to avoid the area to avoid getting stuck in traffic and also to allow emergency responders to do their duty.
The Bethel School District sent out a message saying access to Shasta Middle School, Clear Lake Elementary School, and the district offices was closed off due to the accident. The school district said no students were involved.
Police said the crash was reported at 11:57 a.m. on March 16. No injuries have been confirmed as of 12:40 p.m. on the same day. It is currently unknown how long the roads will remain closed.
