Two-vehicle crash claims life of Sweet Home motorcyclist

SWEET HOME, Ore. – A fatal two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck claimed the life of a Sweet Home man on Friday evening, according to the Oregon State Police.
OSP said they responded to the crash about 9:26 p.m. on August 4 on Highway 20 near milepost 20. Seth Allen Ikaika Taylor, 22, was traveling eastbound on a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle when he struck the side of a 2005 Dodge Ram 2500 that attempted to turn left across the highway near Ingram Road, police said. State police officials said that Taylor was declared deceased at the scene and the driver of the Dodge pickup remained on scene to cooperate with OSP’s investigation.
The highway was impacted for more than three hours as police conducted an on-scene investigation, OSP officials said. Police said witnesses reported Taylor was traveling at very high speeds just prior to the crash.
Lebanon Fire District, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted OSP at the scene, authorities said.