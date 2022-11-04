 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central
Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. In Washington,
Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 17 to 22 ft at 12 seconds and west winds 20 to 30 kt
with gusts up to 40 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy rain through the evening will result
in poor visibility which may exacerbate difficulty in
navigation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Two victims of Archie Creek Fire reach settlement with PacifiCorp

  • Updated
  • 0
Justice

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Two families affected by the Archie Creek Fire have reached settlements with PacifiCorp and plan to dismiss the remainder of their case, their attorney said.

Attorneys say the families intend to file a Stipulated Judgement of Dismissal with the Douglas County Circuit Court. This would dismiss the case without prejudice, and settle the families’ claims that were scheduled for a jury trial with a Douglas County judge on November 15. The families’ attorneys say the terms of the settlement are confidential.

Dole Coalwell Attorneys in Roseburg is the local law firm on the case. A representative of the firm said they are representing about 480 victims of the Archie Creek Fire, as well as several timber companies that also suffered losses from the 2020 fire. The families’ attorneys said their clients accused PacifiCorp of being grossly negligent in a manner that led to the 2020 Archie Creek Fire.

The Archie Creek Fire began on Labor Day 2020 when heavy windstorms from the east knocked down power lines in forested areas, which some suspect sparked several fires that burned over 100,000 acres in 48 hours and over 130,000 acres in total. Residents of Glide and the surrounding areas were ordered to evacuate, and more than 100 homes were lost in the blaze. No deaths were reported from the fire.

KEZI 9 News reached out to PacifiCorp for comment, but a representative of the company said they do not comment on legal matters.

