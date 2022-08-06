Two years after Michael Bryson's disappearance, family and friends host 5k shuffle

HARRISBURG, Ore.-- It's been two years since Michael Bryson went missing near Dorena.
The day started early for dozens of people at Harrisburg High School for the first annual Michael Bryson 5K Shuffle.
Every day, parents Tina and Parrish Bryson have been looking for answers for the last two years.
"What keeps us going is our love for Michael, and we never want our son to be forgotten," Tina said.
They've been raising awareness and hoping for some kind of lead.
"We started the Michael Bryson foundation after he went missing, and it's mainly to bring awareness to missing people and also for mental health and drug addiction," Parrish said. "This 5K was actually spearheaded by our niece, it was her idea to put this on, and it's turned out great."
One hundred eighteen participants crossed the finish line in honor of Michael and others who've gone missing.
Michael mysteriously disappeared in the early morning hours of August 5th, 2020, while partying with friends. He was last seen at Hobo Campground near Dorena. A few months later, in Dec., some of his clothes were found, but Michael remains missing.
The couple tells me they've learned a lot over these incredibly difficult past two years.
"Acceptance is a huge one for me, learning to accept everyone," Parrish said. "In this walk that we've had in the last two years, I have rubbed shoulders with every kind of person you can think of, and I have had so much support from every one of those people. Prior to this, I might not have looked at that person as someone who would be supportive of Tina and me."
Parrish also said he's learned to be more companionate. Tina said she's learned to be more patient.
"You never think that it's going to happen to your family, and it did," Tina said. "Hug your loved ones, tell them how much you love them, and take time with your kids because one day it could be gone."
They said they're truly blown away by the support and love they continue to receive from the community and beyond.
"I just think it's wonderful that the community and everybody are coming out and supporting us; we are overwhelmed every day," Tina said. "From family, community, and friends, they've stood by our side, and we couldn't have done it without them."
Creswell residents Myron and Cindy Brown said they've been friends with the Byson's for quite some time and wouldn't have missed coming out to the shuffle.
"My husband is a runner, so we thought this would be a good opportunity to show our support," Cindy said. "It's heart-wrenching what happened, and we just wish for them the very best, they are wonderful people, and we just wish things would go their way for a change and they would be able to find out what happened. Just pray God's blessings on this family."
Medford resident Sawyer Griffin, who is 11 years old, came to run the race with his grandfather.
"There were a bunch of people, as I was running, and two guys went up front, and I was the next, then grandpa was right behind me," Griffin said. "I've been training for this."
His training certainly paid off as he took home the bronze.
This 5k is just another step forward in the race that has no finish line.
"We always say 'there is no finish line,' because we're not ever going to stop," Parrish said. "Even once we find Michael, we're going to continue looking for other people."