Tyee Ridge Complex 90% contained and under local management

UMPQUA, Ore. – State forestry officials said on Monday that management of the 7,945-acre Tyee Ridge Complex, which is now 90% contained, has been transferred to local management by the Douglas Forest Protective Association.
A Type 3 team consisting of the DFPA, Bureau of Land Management, Oregon Department of Forestry, and other contracted fire personnel will oversee remaining fire management activities going forward, fire officials said. Fire crews are currently engaged in mop-up work by removing flammable materials from the areas of the Cougar Creek and Lighthouse #3 fires, authorities said. Fire management officials also said that repair work across the Tyee Ridge Complex is underway.
Fire danger level in the Douglas District remains high as fire crews continue working in the area, according to incident command officials. Authorities said that all evacuation notices on the Tyee Ridge Complex were canceled as of September 15.
Additional information on fire management activities on the Tyee Ridge Complex, which was sparked by lightning on August 24, can be followed on the Douglas Forest Protective Association’s Facebook page. Additional details on current industrial and public fire regulations can be found on the DFPA’s website.