Tyee Ridge Complex evacuation notices downgraded as containment approaches 50%

UMPQUA, Ore. – Fire management officials said on Friday that evacuation notices have been downgraded on the Tyee Ridge Complex and there are no longer any no Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations in place.
The only Level 2 (Be Set) notices in place are for residences on Briarwood Road, according to authorities. Fire officials said that Level 1 (Be Ready) notices remain in place for all addresses along Hubbard Creek Road between the 11000 and 4900 blocks, all residences on Millwood Drive, all addresses between the 4100 and 9300 blocks of Tyee Road, and all residences on Lighthouse Road.
Under Level 1 notices, it is recommended that residents keep track of fire activity updates and evacuation notice updates via social media and phone devices, authorities said. Fire officials said residents should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice on a Level 2 notice.
Authorities said that Hubbard Creek Road at Briarwood Road will remain closed. Residents who show proof of residency beyond the closure point will be allowed through the area, but delays should be expected, fire management officials said.
Officials said the downgraded evacuation notices are the result of increased progress by firefighters on the Tyee complex. As of September 8, the Tyee Ridge Complex is burning 7,577 acres and is 44% contained, authorities said. Fire officials said crews were working to remove hazard trees and may conduct controlled burns to secure the fire’s perimeter on Friday.
Evacuation notices and maps can be found on the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office website and fire updates can be found on the Tyee Ridge Complex Facebook page.