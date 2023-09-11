Tyee Ridge Complex evacuation notices downgraded

UMPQUA, Ore. – Douglas County sheriff’s officials have downgraded most evacuation notices previously issued on the Tyee Ridge Complex fires, according to authorities.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said that as of 1 p.m. on September 11, a Level 1 (BE READY) notice remains in place for all addresses between the 11000 and 9300 blocks of Hubbard Creek Road as well as all homes on Briarwood Road. A Level 1 notice means that residents should be aware of danger in their area and should monitor updates on changing conditions via local and social media, according to authorities.
Fire management officials said that the Tyee Ridge Complex is currently 48% contained at 7,922 acres as of September 11. Fire crews are currently shifting their focus from suppression efforts to mop up by clearing flammable materials 200 feet into burned areas around the fire’s perimeter and up to 300 feet into burned areas around structures, authorities said.
Fire officials said that containment lines built so far will be tested by higher temperatures and lower humidity forecasted for later in the week. On Sunday, fire crews removed numerous standing dead trees to improve firefighter safety, fire management personnel said.