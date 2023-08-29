Tyee Ridge complex fire acreage holds overnight at 2,896 acres

UMPQUA, Oregon – Favorable weather conditions helped firefighters working on the multiple wildfires associated with the Tyree Ridge Complex in Douglas County, according to the fire’s incident command team.

Authorities said that cooler temperatures and higher humidity coupled with minimal wind activity helped firefighters who continued to work overnight on the fire. Total acreage for the complex remained at 2,896 acres and 5% containment on August 29, which was unchanged from the previous day’s report, though steep terrain and dry fuels continue to challenge firefighters, incident commanders said.

Fire management officials said that active fire sites include the Lighthouse and Cougar Creek fires, where hand crews and dozers continued building and working to hold fire lines. Heavy equipment crews also were active suppressing fire along Hubbard Creek Road in several areas, while the Hardscrabble, Blue Hole, and Yellow Point Fires are nearing patrol status, authorities said.

All evacuation orders associated with the fire remain unchanged, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. The Red Cross evacuation shelter is now at The Way Church of Sutherlin, located at 1352 E. Central Ave. in Sutherlin and Road closures include Hubbard Creek Road at Millwood Drive, and motorists should avoid this area, authorities said.

A current evacuation map can be found online on the DCSO’s website and additional updates can be found on the Tyee Ridge Complex Facebook page.