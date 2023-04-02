U of O students and state officials react to Trump indictment

EUGENE, Ore. -- As new details continue to come in about the indictment of Former President Donald Trump ahead of his arraignment, University of Oregon students and local political leaders are reacting to the historic news.

According to the Associated Press, the former president is expected to surrender himself to New York officials on April 4. Trump is the first former president to ever face an indictment.

Students at the University of Oregon returned to campus from spring break as the historic situation continues to unfold. Student Hannah Robinson said the former president should be held to the standard of an everyday citizen.

"Just because he's a president he shouldn't be excused for what he did -- so don't make excuses for him,” she said. "He should go to jail for doing something that's obviously a crime- just because he's the president or not, he still did something bad and he should own up to his mistakes.”

Politicians who represent Oregon in the nation's capital D.C shared a similar sentiment. Democratic Senator Ron Wyden said Trump needs to follow the same laws that applies to all Americans.

"My view is that it is unfortunate that the facts of this case have for the first time led to the indictment of a former president of the United States and the adherence to the rule of law is what makes America exceptional,” Wyden said at a press availability on Friday. "That rule of law has got to apply to everybody."

U.S Congressman Earl Blumenauer echoed the same idea.

"The sad, sordid saga of Donald Trump moves into another phase--while this is the weakest of all the pending cases against him, it shows that no one is above the law," Blumenauer said in a statement to KEZI 9.

Senator Jeff Merkley also shared the message of treating the former president as if he were an average citizen.

"'Equal justice under law' is our north star," he said in a statement. "When Trump has his day in court, the judge and jury should weigh the evidence of his actions as if he were any other citizen."

National Republican figures like Former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis criticized the indictment as a political move. Some requests for comment from local Republican representatives and parties were not immediately returned.

The Linn County Republican Party did not want to speak on camera, but instead provided a comment on the indictment.

"The Linn County Republican Party is focused on the May 16th special district elections not a New York district attorney with a vendetta-we do not have the time or interest in further feeding the media sharks circling the politicized injustice in Manhattan, New York stemming from seven-year-old allegations."

University of Oregon student Ava Christofferson says she disagrees with Republican officials stance of voicing their disapproval of the court proceedings and by calling it political.

"They need to acknowledge what he did, and see that its wrong in so many ways -- and it’s not necessarily like a way for the Liberals to take control," she said. "It's just we need him to take control of his actions."