U.S. Department of Education awards $475,000 to OSU migrant student support program

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Oregon State University is one of two state educational institutions receiving federal funding in support of programs supporting students who are migrant or seasonal farm workers, state officials said.
OSU received $475,000 from the U.S. Department of Education in support of its College Assistance Migrant Program, said Senators Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.).
The CAMP program helps students from migrant and seasonal agriculture work backgrounds to enroll and complete their first year in college and continue their post-secondary degree, state officials said. Services provided include counseling, tutoring, skills workshops, financial aid stipends, health services and housing assistance, the senators said.
OSU’s CAMP program provides support to 35 commuter students, the senators said.
“Higher education can open many doors for students, but it can be challenging to make the leap to higher education, especially when you’re coming in from an underrepresented community,” said Merkley. “As the first in my family to graduate from college, I have fought in the Senate to help break down barriers to higher education, and this funding will help provide crucial support to students at a critical time in their educational journeys.”
Treasure Valley Community College, which has four locations in eastern Oregon and one in western Idaho, received $474,999 for its CAMP program, which supports 30 students, state officials said.