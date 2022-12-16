U.S. marines walking across the country to finish journey in Newport

NEWPORT, Ore. -- On Saturday, a cross-country journey for three retired U.S. marines is coming to an end after half a year of walking.
Back in June, Sergeant Major Coleman Kinzer and Sergeant Major Justin Lehew set out to walk more than 3,300 miles along Highway 20 from Boston, Massachusetts to Newport, Oregon. They were joined in August by Staff Sergeant Raymond Shinohara. They are expected to finish their journey on Saturday, December 17.
The three marines have been walking to raise money for History Flight, a charity that works to bring back the remains of U.S. servicemembers from abroad, and as a show of support for veterans missing or killed in action.
As the retired marines passed through Sweet Home on December 9, they told KEZI that the trip represents the long journey home that so many people who have served the United States have been trying to make since they were lost fighting for the country, dating all the way back to World War II. The three marines were in good spirits, and said marines can do anything they set their minds to.
Newport city officials are planning to welcome the travelers at 1 p.m. December 17 at the Vietnam Memorial at Don and Ann Davis Park. They said people will be lining Olive Street, west of the American Legion post. A spaghetti dinner is also planned for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on December 18 at the National Guard armory. The dinner will cost $15, and all funds will be donated to History Flight.