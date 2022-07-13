U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement sting sex offenders in Lane County

EUGENE, Ore. -- United States Marshals and local law enforcement joined forces over the last few months to target hundreds of registered sex offenders in Lane County and make sure they were complying with sex offense laws and registration requirements.
The U.S. Marshals Service said marshals from the District of Oregon teamed up with the Coburg Police Department, Lane County Parole and Probation, Eugene Police Department and Oregon State Police to carry out an operation intended to keep sex offenders accountable. Officials said the operation, called Oregon Nights 2, was a continuation of a 2018 operation called Operation Oregon Nights.
Authorities said Oregon Nights 2 targeted registered sex offenders in Lane County from April 1 through June 30. One evening per week, investigators from local and federal law enforcement agencies would focus on finding non-compliant sex offenders and making sure higher-risk sex offenders were complying with laws and registration requirements.
Officials report that 26 arrests and citations in lieu of arrest were made over the course of the operation. They also said there were eight outstanding warrants served, 35 offenders were registered, and 153 offenders were found to be non-compliant with sex offender laws. The U.S. Marshal’s Service says cases are being evaluated for federal or state failure-to-register charges.