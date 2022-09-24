Ukraine benefit concert in Eugene raises nearly $16,000 for medical supplies

EUGENE, Ore.-- It's been more than seven months since Russia invaded Ukraine.
Thousands of people have died in the war overseas and many Ukrainian cities are left in shambles.
In Oregon, many have been doing what they can to raise awareness and provide support to Ukraine.
For some in Eugene, that includes belting some notes.
A benefit concert called Songs for Ukraine took place Saturday afternoon at the Community of Christ. People from near and far came to the event.
It was an event to raise money for medical supplies in Ukraine. The goal was to raise at least $10,000.
Ron Raynes is one of the concert organizers. He is a singer with The Eugene Gleeman.
"I have looked with horror at what's happening in Ukraine and thought, 'what could I do? I feel so hopeless,'" said Raynes. "Then I realized, I sing in the choral community of Eugene. I can bring people together."
Raynes said the idea of the concert started back in May. He reached out to Ukrainian Foundation president Yuri Boyechko.
Ukrainian Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in Portland. It was founded back in 2006 to help Ukrainian refugees settle in the United States.
Ever since the war in Ukraine, the organization has been helping displaced Ukrainians in and out of Ukraine.
"Each and every dollar [at the concert] is going towards buying medical supplies," said Boyechko. "We're trying to provide [Ukrainians] with warm clothes and blankets because this winter is going to be the most horrible. Everything is destroyed over there."
Along with several music groups, Ukrainian ballroom couple, Hanna Lytvyach and Anyon Ivanyshyn, performed at the concert.
The couple left Ukraine this past summer.
"We feel very good because Oregon is like Ukraine," said Lytvyach. "Very friendly people. We are very happy to stay here but some part of our hearts is still in Ukraine."
They're asking people not to forget about what's happening overseas and provide any kind of support.
"I want to beg people to support Ukraine because we need support and we need help," said Ivanyshyn.
The concert took place from 4 - 7 p.m. Organizers said they raised nearly $16,000.