Ukrainian benefit concert planned in Eugene Saturday

EUGENE, Ore. -- A Ukrainian benefit concert called 'Songs for Ukraine' will be taking place in Eugene this coming weekend.
The event is planned for Saturday, Sept. 24. from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. It will take place outside in the back lot behind the Community of Christ Church on Gilham Road.
"We're going to set up risers and a shell and build a little platform," concert organizer Ron Raynes said. "And we're having eight different performing groups come to the event."
The event will feature music, food, arts & crafts, and other fun activities for the whole family, according to organizers.
The suggested donation is $10. All proceeds will go to the Ukrainian Foundation, an Oregon-based nonprofit funneling medical supplies to Ukraine, organizers said.
"I thought, what if we brought everybody together, all of the choirs together and they bring their friends, their family and we bring people together to put this on," Raynes said. "People will come, it's a family friendly event, enjoy the music, enjoy the crafts, enjoy the food and at the same time help Ukraine."
