Ukrainian Corvallis couple weighs in on one year anniversary of the war

CORVALLIS, Ore -- On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered tens of thousands of his troops into neighboring Ukraine.
He called it a "special military operation" and expected Ukraine to be under his control within weeks, if not days -- a view shared by many international analysts.
That swift victory never came. In the weeks and months that followed, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have had to flee their homes in the face of intense shelling and missile attacks.
One couple in Corvallis is doing whatever they can to give aid to Ukraine and its people.
Alice Rampton and her husband Mark have had a decades-long love affair with Ukraine starting all the way back in the 90s. It pains them to see a country they love so much be engulfed by war.
"When the invasion happened it was heartbreaking, it was devastating to our colleagues and friends in Ukrain," Alice Rampton said. "I think many of them thought this was the end of Ukraine, but they proved differently."
The Ramptons work with the Corvallis Sister Cities Association, an organization dedicated to promoting cultural exchange with sister cities like Uzhhorod in Ukraine. Over the course of the last year they have been able to raise over $400,000 in aid.
The Ramptons have been to Ukraine twice in the last year, Alice has been assisting in shelters while Mark, a trained physician, has been treating injured soldiers or civilians fleeing the Russian assault.
They and other members of the association have seen the effects of the war first-hand. The Ukrainians face constant supply shortages and electricity is unreliable. While there are shelters, many people have sought refuge in schools or gyms.
Looking back, Alice is amazed by the resiliency of one woman, named Lena, who was severely injured in a bombing while protecting her children.
"They arrived in Uzhhorod and she said, 'I spent two weeks in bed. I couldn't get up. I was so paralyzed and depressed,'" she said. "Then one day she said, 'I have to start doing something, I have to live for my children.'"
It's been a very long year in the lives of many Ukrainians, some believe life won't ever go back to being what it once was.
For Misha Zyryanov and his wife Hannah Bittner there was no question -- after the initial invasion, they rushed from the Pacific Northwest to Ukraine to help fight back against the aggression
While in Ukraine, the couple helped raise funds for the military in Zyryanov's hometown. Many of his friends and family have had to seek refuge in other countries or have been drafted into the Ukrainian military. Both Zyryanov and Bittner were in Ukraine for several months, now they're back in the U.S. doing their best to raise awareness for their struggle.
"Of course it's difficult to be far away, but I think Misha is a super spot on that everybody has their front and it's our job to recognize what our front is and take it very seriously.," Bittner said. "So, right now Misha and I--our front is here in Oregon, raising money, raising awareness, being activists in any way we can."
The one message they want to convey with their rallies is the importance of donations not only for refugees but for the military as well. They and other Ukrainians at the rally believe the future of their country will be decided by the sword and not the pen.
Zyryanov and Bittner don't believe the war will end anytime soon, citing the historic tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
"We should not be surprised that this is happening and until the world understands what a beast Russia really is--this will not end in peace talks, it will not end in pacifism, the only way this will end is if Russia is finally defeated," Bittner said.