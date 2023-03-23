Ukrainian master's student at UO brings stories from homeland to Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- After looking around the world to find the best program, University of Oregon master’s student Iryna Stavynska decided Oregon’s was the best for her.
Stavynska created a gallery exhibit in the Knight Library about Ukrainian folk artists in Oregon. She said she wanted to raise awareness about Ukraine, and the fact that many Ukrainians in the state are still practicing their culture. Some artists have been decorating eggs to raise money to buy medical supplies for Ukraine.
“So I kind of wanted to raise awareness about those efforts,” Stavynska said, “and also just about the fact that Ukrainians are here, they're alive, they're practicing their culture. We don't feel very visible, but we are doing our best to present our culture and it's very important to have platforms like this to support Ukrainian culture.”
Since starting the exhibit, Stavynska said she’s been able to connect with five other Ukrainian students on campus. She wants people to understand the differences between Ukrainian and Russian culture, since she said Russia colonized Ukraine and tried to suppress their culture.
After she graduates in June, Stavynska plans to return home to Ukraine. She said she feels like she needs to be with her people and do what she can to help.