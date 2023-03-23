 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LOW ELEVATION SNOW POSSIBLE THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

A strong Alaskan low will usher unseasonably cold air into
southwest Washington and northwest Oregon, with the cold air
likely to linger well into the upcoming weekend. Snow levels will
lower dramatically through this evening, falling to around 500 to
1000 feet or possibly lower by Friday morning.

Accumulating snow is possible at any elevation beginning late
tonight into early Friday morning and Friday night into Saturday
morning. However, the chances of receiving 1 inch or more of snow
remain around 20 to 30 percent for any given location in the
interior lowlands during these times. This includes the Greater
Portland and Vancouver area, Kelso, Salem, Albany, Corvallis, and
the Eugene metro area. Chances are slightly higher in the Columbia
Gorge, where showers will be most numerous.

Snow will be most likely to accumulate during the late night and
early morning hours, when ground temperatures are the coolest.
Temperatures are expected to gradually moderate Sunday, ending
the potential for lowland snow.

Ukrainian master's student at UO brings stories from homeland to Eugene

  • Updated
  • 0
UO Ukraine art

EUGENE, Ore. -- After looking around the world to find the best program, University of Oregon master’s student Iryna Stavynska decided Oregon’s was the best for her.

Stavynska created a gallery exhibit in the Knight Library about Ukrainian folk artists in Oregon. She said she wanted to raise awareness about Ukraine, and the fact that many Ukrainians in the state are still practicing their culture. Some artists have been decorating eggs to raise money to buy medical supplies for Ukraine.

“So I kind of wanted to raise awareness about those efforts,” Stavynska said, “and also just about the fact that Ukrainians are here, they're alive, they're practicing their culture. We don't feel very visible, but we are doing our best to present our culture and it's very important to have platforms like this to support Ukrainian culture.”

UO Ukraine artist

Since starting the exhibit, Stavynska said she’s been able to connect with five other Ukrainian students on campus. She wants people to understand the differences between Ukrainian and Russian culture, since she said Russia colonized Ukraine and tried to suppress their culture.

After she graduates in June, Stavynska plans to return home to Ukraine. She said she feels like she needs to be with her people and do what she can to help.

Tags

Recommended for you