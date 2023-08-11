Umpqua Community College announces new career pathway academic programs

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Umpqua Community College announced on Friday seven new academic programs that provide students with pathways to high-wage careers, the college said.
UCC also said that there are now two new degrees and ten new certificates available. The college partnered with local industries to develop these programs with the aim of training students in high-growth areas, UCC officials said.
“These new programs are a win-win as they not only offer opportunities for local residents to get on the path to a living wage career, but they also fulfill the local demand with skilled workers,” said Teresa Rivenes, vice president of academics at Umpqua Community College.
The college said that health care related offerings include a licensed practical nursing (LPN) program, a one-year Certified Medical Assistant certificate, an Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer degree in exercise science and a credit program in phlebotomy. These new programs are answering a need for Douglas County health care workers, as there is currently a surplus of positions with salaries ranging from $20 to more than $40 per hour, UCC said.
The college said technology-oriented programs include a certificate in mechatronics, which focuses on skills related to automation in the manufacturing industry, and a certificate program in artificial intelligence expert systems. UCC is also offering programs in water quality, business accounting, and viticulture, which is focused on wine production, college officials said.
UCC said students can earn a certificate to begin working immediately after graduation or transfer to a university for an advanced degree. Registration for the 2023-2024 school year is open until September 25, and applications for foundation scholarships are open through August 31, the college said.
More information on the college’s programs can be found on the Umpqua Community College Website.