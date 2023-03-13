Umpqua Community College athletics program penalized; university prepares to respond

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- After sanctions were leveled against the Umpqua Community College men’s basketball team and athletics program by the Northwest Athletic Conference, the community college is engaging legal counsel to respond.
According to UCC officials, the college informed the NWAC of issues with the management of housing for men’s basketball players. UCC officials admitted some instances of noncompliance with NWAC standards, but said they were working with the NWAC to rectify those issues. Even so, UCC said sanctions were imposed by the NWAC on December 14, 2022. UCC officials said the sanctions were based on incomplete information and factual inaccuracies, and appealed the sanctions.
UCC officials said the NWAC lessened the penalties imposed on the college’s athletics program in a decision on March 5, 2023. However, the UCC said that sanctions were still imposed even though the investigation found no competitive advantage or extra benefit from the college’s noncompliance with NWAC standards. These sanctions include a $15,000 fine, staff probations, a reduction of scholarships, and banning the men’s basketball team from playoff participation for the next two seasons.
“UCC will always have room to improve, and we appreciate the opportunity to look closely at our operations and make changes, but the sanctions levied by the NWAC are heavy-handed and violate the due process rights of UCC,” said Dr. Rachel Pokrandt, UCC president. “UCC is proud to be a member of the NWAC and expects to continue its historical membership. At the same time, it must demand that the NWAC follow its own rules and uphold the due process it assures its member colleges and students.”
UCC officials said the college has engaged its own legal team to appeal the NWAC’s decision, and the college has also identified several departures the NWAC has made from its own policies.