Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 23 to 28 ft at 16 seconds and
south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts to 45 kt. Isolated gusts up
to 50 kt. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and
hazardous seas 17 to 22 ft at 15 seconds and south winds 20 to
30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR
out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence
OR out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 10 PM PST this evening. Hazardous
Seas Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Umpqua Community College opens cafeteria to provide meals on wheels

  • Updated
  • 0
The Friendly Kitchen at UCC

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- The Umpqua Community College has announced that it is opening its cafeteria to the Friendly Kitchen, a local non-profit, to help them provide about 1,200 meals per week to more than 200 Roseburg residents with their Meals on Wheels program.

UCC said the Friendly Kitchen moved their operation from the Methodist Church on Harvard Avenue to the college’s cafeteria, giving the non-profit some much-needed extra space. From there, UCC says Friendly kitchen will serve and deliver food for seniors and disabled adults, and will even provide meals for UCC students on campus. The Friendly Kitchen says the meals they provide are USDA-Certified, low in sodium and approved by a professional nutritionist.

“We are thrilled at our new partnership with UCC. We now have the capacity to eventually serve additional meals to folks that aren't currently being served by other related agencies or us,” said Casey Buller, volunteer coordinator at The Friendly Kitchen.

UCC officials said their cafeteria was closed in 2019 due to budget concerns, and since then students have only been able to get food on campus through limited options at the campus store. UCC said the partnership with the Friendly Kitchen offers a novel solution to this problem, and students can now get hot food from the cafeteria again.

