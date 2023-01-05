Umpqua Community College opens cafeteria to provide meals on wheels

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- The Umpqua Community College has announced that it is opening its cafeteria to the Friendly Kitchen, a local non-profit, to help them provide about 1,200 meals per week to more than 200 Roseburg residents with their Meals on Wheels program.
UCC said the Friendly Kitchen moved their operation from the Methodist Church on Harvard Avenue to the college’s cafeteria, giving the non-profit some much-needed extra space. From there, UCC says Friendly kitchen will serve and deliver food for seniors and disabled adults, and will even provide meals for UCC students on campus. The Friendly Kitchen says the meals they provide are USDA-Certified, low in sodium and approved by a professional nutritionist.
“We are thrilled at our new partnership with UCC. We now have the capacity to eventually serve additional meals to folks that aren't currently being served by other related agencies or us,” said Casey Buller, volunteer coordinator at The Friendly Kitchen.
UCC officials said their cafeteria was closed in 2019 due to budget concerns, and since then students have only been able to get food on campus through limited options at the campus store. UCC said the partnership with the Friendly Kitchen offers a novel solution to this problem, and students can now get hot food from the cafeteria again.