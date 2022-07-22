Umpqua National Forest sets fire danger to high

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- The Umpqua National Forest declared a state of high fire danger within its boundaries starting today, July 22.
Officials with the Umpqua National Forest said mild weather in the early part of summer as well as rain in June and July has kept fire danger low up until now. However, they also said these conditions have led to increased grass and plant growth, increasing the amount fuel for a potential wildfire. Officials said that this, along with a heatwave expected to arrive in the Pacific Northwest in the week of July 25, will create conditions for a potential wildfire to spread quickly.
As part of preparations for the high fire danger, several restrictions have been placed on what visitors can and cannot do on Umpqua National Forest lands. Some of these restrictions include campfires only being allowed in designated campfire rings in designated campgrounds, not smoking or tossing cigarette butts outside of vehicles, and not driving motor vehicles off official, designated roads.
More information about fire safety preparation can be found at the United States Forest Service's website.