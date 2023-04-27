Unified basketball night celebrates seniors, inclusion

EUGENE, Ore. – Are you ready for some basketball? It’s a Churchill versus Sheldon contest, and, come Friday night, the athletes are pumped for an exciting game.
Now in its second year, the Unified basketball game at Churchill High School’s gymnasium is the main event thanks to Eugene School District 4J, Lane Education Service District and Special Olympics Oregon.
New this year is a senior recognition night which will honor their eight seniors. The seniors will walk through a balloon arch with their parents, get their letters and a certificate of completion.
Some University of Oregon players will be there to show their support. Churchill High School’s band and cheerleading squad will also be present cheering on the teams, organizers said.
Unified basketball night was established as a chance for special needs student athletes and their neurotypical general education student partners to participate in an inclusionary event for all learners, organizers said.
Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m. on April 28.