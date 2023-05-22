Union launches recall campaign against State Representative from Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. – An Oregon union that represents retail and health care workers is launching a recall effort against a State Representative from Eugene, claiming the representative is not protecting the interests of the working class.
A recall effort against Oregon State Representative Paul Holvey (D – Eugene) is being led by United Food and Commercial Workers Local 555, a union that represents more than 30,000 workers in retail, manufacturing, health care and other industries in Oregon and surrounding states. Union representatives claim Representative Holvey has failed to fulfill promises he made in his campaign to improve workplaces and protect workers’ rights.
“[Holvey] has shown that his allegiance lies with large corporations, not with Oregonians,” said UFCW Local 555 President Dan Clay. “Voters in Holvey’s district deserve a representative who will prioritize their well-being, and they will have an opportunity to express their dissatisfaction with Holvey's representation.”
UFCW Local 555 representatives listed several issues they had with Rep. Holvey that led to the recall campaign. Union representatives called Holvey personally responsible for helping pass deep pension cuts and killing legislation that would have helped workers who directly felt the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Union officials also claim Holvey killed legislation supporting workplace rights for cannabis industry workers shortly after his caucus’ campaign fund received significant contributions from La Mota, a cannabis company that was recently embroiled in controversy for its connection to former Secretary of State Shemia Fagan.
Representative Holvey's office said they are preparing a response to the union's accusations and the recall campaign.