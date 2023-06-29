United Way to provide more than $600,000 in grant funding to local initiatives

EUGENE, Ore. – United Way of Lane County announced this week that more than $600,000 in grant funding will be distributed to several local programs starting on July 1, officials said.
United Way officials said they will be distributing two different types of grants, with Community Transformation grants providing $63,000 to $70,000 per year over three years funding cross-sector, multi-agency collaborative programs working to create systemic change in Lane County.
“We couldn’t be more excited about these grantees,” said Chris Martin, United Way board member and co-chair for United Way’s Community Investment Steering Committee, which oversees the investment process. “We worked very intentionally to find partners who were serving every corner of Lane County and who are improving the lives of children across several spectrums, including food insecurity, youth mental health, early literacy, and educational supports. Leveraging our learnings from the pandemic, we also worked to improve and accelerate the funding process for partners, getting these investments into the community quickly so our nonprofit partners can continue to do their critical work.”
These collaboratives include the School Food Security Coalition (FOOD for Lane County, 15th Night, The Arc of Lane County), the Violence Prevention Coalition (Hope and Safety Alliance, 90by30 Initiative, Kids FIRST, Sexual Assault Support Services, Siuslaw Outreach Services), Greatness Discovered in Our Time (Lane Community College Foundation, Lane Education Service District, the Lane African American Black Student Success program, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Lane Community College), and the Upriver Siuslaw Vision Team (Mapleton School District, Siuslaw Watershed Council, Siuslaw Vision).
United Way officials said Ophelia’s Place will receive $20,000 for programs that empower teenage girls in Lane County.
There are also 24 Community Support grants that will provide $5,000 to $20,000 per year over two years for organizations dedicated to the needs of children and families. These organizations include:
- Black Cultural Initiative
- Bohemia Food Hub
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Lane County
- Community Sharing Program
- Creswell Family Resource Center
- Daisy C.H.A.I.N.
- Eugene-Springfield NAACP
- Family Relief Nursery
- Florence Food Share
- FOOD for Lane County
- Friends of the Children-Lane County
- H.O.N.E.Y Inc.
- Junction City Local Aid
- Mapleton Food Share
- Oakridge Food Box
- Ophelia's Place
- OSLC Development - 15th Night Initiative
- Our Community Birth Center
- Parenting Now
- Pearl Buck Center
- Relief Nursery
- SMART Reading
- South Lane Mental Health Services
- Xcape Dance Company's Tip Tap Grow Preschool
Donations from individuals, employees and Lane County organizations made the grant funding possible, United Way officials said. The organization said they received 81 grant requests totaling $3.4 million, more than five times what was available in funding.
More information on the grants can be found online.