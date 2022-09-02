University area restaurant crews looking forward to potential fall business boom

EUGENE, Ore. -- Restaurant owners and managers near the University of Oregon are hoping to see more business this fall, once university students return for the start of the school year.
"We opened up in June over here," said Christian Brantley, the interim general manager at Pig and Turnip on Franklin Boulevard across the street from Matthew Knight Arena. "We're very excited to be down here in the heart of campus."
Following several challenging years for the restaurant industry, Pig and Turnip moved from PublicHouse in Springfield to the new location.
"It's been really great," Brantley said. "It's been kind of freeing, but it's been hard work, and we're excited to share it with the public now."
He said as students return to the area for classes, he's hoping they'll stop by the restaurant for some German-style food.
"We're definitely ramping up," Brantley said. "We've got some deals we're working off with the campus housing to kind of bring some students in through that way as well."
Many of those students will be living at two new apartment complexes about one mile away, on East Broadway. Both IDENTITY Eugene and Union on Broadway are set to open this month, according to their respective websites. The two complexes will house hundreds of people each.
Right in the middle of the two new developments is Chula's Restaurant and Cantina.
"We are really looking forward to fall coming, and the kids coming back, and people kind of settling into home and ready to get back into a routine and come into the restaurant," said Erin Pelayo, the owner of Chula's Restaurant and Cantina.
After what Pelayo called a slow summer, she's looking forward to a potential boost in business this fall.
"A lot of athletes come in here after their practices, so that's always fun for fans to come in and see," Pelayo said.
She said the crew there is also excited to continue serving their dedicated, longtime customers.
"We also like Eugeneans to come in," Pelayo said. "Come in early and then they can enjoy it, and then the kids can come in a little bit later."
Like many restaurants, Chula's Restaurant and Cantina is looking to hire more staff members, mainly for the kitchen. For those positions, Pelayo said they're looking for people who live in the area year-round so that they don't have to constantly train new hires.