University of Oregon announces gameday enhancements at Autzen Stadium

EUGENE, Ore. – A number of improvements have been announced at Autzen Stadium in time for the September 2 contest hosting Portland State University, according to college officials.
University of Oregon officials said several upgrades were made to the 400-seat Charter Box located on the north side of the stadium, including more ergonomic seating and a renovation of common areas. A new video board was also installed on the Moshofsky Center, the college said. UO officials said that Free popcorn will be available to fans seated in the Charter Box as well as in the Club at Autzen.
A number of new concession items will be available on the concourse, including burger specials, a turkey sandwich, and more beer options, university officials said. The college said new food trucks options will also be available on the Moshofsky Center Plaza.
Additionally, new lighting was installed along the path between the Frohnmayer Bridge and Autzen Stadium and the UO’s athletic department has also implemented digital parking passes for 2023, the college said.
UO officials said two fundraisers benefiting the Hawaii Community Foundation in support of those affected by the Maui wildfires will be held at the September 2 and 16 home games. Fans will be able to scan a QR code and donate to the relief effort, with all donations up to $25,000 toward the effort, in partnership with Marcus Mariota’s Motiv8 Foundation, will be matched by a private donation, the college said.
UO officials said that an additional auction of one of the UO football program’s “Ohana” jerseys will dedicate proceeds to Maui wildfire victims, and $1 from every Hop Valley beer sold at the Sept. 16 game against Hawaii will be donated by Hop Valley to the Maui wildfire relief effort.