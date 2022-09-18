University of Oregon apologizes for "offensive and disgraceful" chant during Ducks game; fans react

EUGENE, Ore. -- The University of Oregon is apologizing for an "offensive and disgraceful" chant that occurred during the Brigham Young University versus University of Oregon game at Autzen Stadium Saturday afternoon.
"The University of Oregon sincerely apologizes for an offensive and disgraceful chant coming from the student section during yesterday’s game against Brigham Young University," officials posted in a statement on the university's Twitter account. "These types of actions go against everything the university stands for, and it goes against the spirit of competition. We can and will do better as a campus community that has no place for hate, bias or bigotry."
The University of Oregon sincerely apologizes for an offensive and disgraceful chant coming from the student section during yesterday’s game against Brigham Young University. 1/2— University of Oregon (@uoregon) September 18, 2022
A video surfaced online showing fans in the student section chanting "f*** the Mormons." The video has been seen by thousands of people and has drawn widespread controversy.
Governor Kate Brown also weighed in, she tweeted, "In Oregon, we strive to be a welcoming, inclusive state to all, regardless of race, religion, gender, or background. Our state and nation have an ugly history of discrimination and bigotry. The chant at yesterday's Oregon-BYU game was unacceptable. We must do better."
Utah Governor Spencer Cox also tweeted, saying, "Religious bigotry alive and celebrated in Oregon." But Cox also quote tweeted UO officials apology with a heart.
September 18, 2022
Duck fan Chris Peterson said it's sad to hear the chant from Saturday's game, especially since he's Mormon himself.
"I think people just need to think a little bit more about what they are saying," Peterson said.
As criticism continues to roll in, he hopes this will serve as a learning lesson for the students.
"I hope that all of us can basically just realize we're all people trying to make it and trying to have fun and at an event such as this it should be about fun," Peterson said.
UO sophomore, Kinhdara, said the chant was pretty disturbing.
"Kinda disappointed. We should not discriminate against other people's religious beliefs," Kinhdara said.
She said at the end of the day, it comes down to respect.
"If you're getting rallied up at a game, I understand trying to cheer for our school, but do it in a respectful manner and not be hateful," Kindhara said.