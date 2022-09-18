University of Oregon apologizes for "offensive and disgraceful" chant during Ducks game

EUGENE, Ore. -- The University of Oregon is apologizing for an "offensive and disgraceful" chant that occurred during the Brigham Young University versus University of Oregon game at Autzen Stadium Saturday afternoon.
"The University of Oregon sincerely apologizes for an offensive and disgraceful chant coming from the student section during yesterday’s game against Brigham Young University," officials posted in a statement on the university's Twitter account. "These types of actions go against everything the university stands for, and it goes against the spirit of competition. We can and will do better as a campus community that has no place for hate, bias or bigotry."
A video surfaced online showing fans in the student section chanting "f*** the Mormons." The video has been seen by thousands of people and has drawn widespread controversy.