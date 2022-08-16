University of Oregon appoints interim president

EUGENE, Ore. -- a few days after former president of the University of Oregon, Michael Schill, announced he was leaving the position to be president of Illinois-based Northwestern University, UO’s Board of Trustees has appointed Patrick Phillips as the university’s interim president.
UO’s Board of Trustees said it met earlier Tuesday to appoint Phillips, the current provost and senior vice president, as the interim president. The Board of Trustees said its decision to appoint Phillips to the position was unanimous. Phillips will start in the position on August 18, and the Board says it will begin its search for a permanent president in its meeting on September 15-16.
UO said Executive Vice Provost for Academic Affairs Janet Woodruff-Borden was appointed by Phillips to serve as interim provost and senior vice president.