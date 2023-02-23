University of Oregon changes date for graduation ceremony

EUGENE, Ore. -- With changes to the University of Oregon’s plans for graduation this year, some graduating seniors are upset that they won’t get to walk with their individual departments this year.
Officials with UO said that because the Juneteenth holiday falls on the traditional Monday of graduation, the university has moved all graduation ceremonies to Tuesday, June 20. Because of this, UO doesn’t have enough time to hold individual department ceremonies this year. Instead, they will hold a ceremony where all graduates will be recognized individually, and have their name called as they walk across the stage to get their diploma covers.
Some University of Oregon seniors like Connor Saurbier expressed disappointment in the change of plans.
“Frankly, it's a little anti-climatic. I feel like all the work we put in for four years, it's nice having a ceremony to sort of congratulate that and be acknowledged for all the hard work we put in,” Saurbier said. “And to see our peers on stage with us and collectively see all the people that all put in the same work. It's disappointing to say the least.”
Other UO seniors like Giovanni Cecchinicoe said they understood the move to June 20, but said there might still be a way to have individual department ceremonies.
“It's a good reason to move it,” Cecchinicoe said. “However, I feel like they're being inflexible because personally I didn't want to do the large ceremony at Autzen because it's outside and it's long. I was looking forward to doing my department ceremony, so I feel like they should have moved it to like June 21 or a different time.”
UO officials said specific details about the ceremony are still being finalized, and graduates can expect an email about it in March. There hasn’t been any decisions about next year, but officials said the interim president is assembling a group to come up with recommendations for future events.