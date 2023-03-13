University of Oregon names its newest president

EUGENE, Ore. – University of Oregon’s board of trustees announced today University of Wisconsin-Madison’s provost John Karl Scholz as the university’s 19th president.

Scholz will begin his new role at UO on July 1, the board of trustees said. He replaces Patrick Phillips, who served as interim president since last August and will return to UO faculty to lead his biology lab, university officials said.

“I would like to thank the UO Board of Trustees, the members of the search committee, and everyone in the University of Oregon community for your extraordinarily warm welcome,” said Scholz. “Melissa and I are excited to be Ducks, and we can’t wait to join you on campus soon.”

Scholz served as provost at UW-Madison since August 2019, university officials said. He also served six years as the dean of the university’s College of Letters and Sciences, university officials said.

Additionally, Scholz is also the university’s Nellie June Gray Professor of Economic Policy in the university’s department of economics and served four years as their Institute for Research on Poverty, the board of trustees said.

Scholz, a Nebraska native, graduated from Carleton College in Northfield, Minn., and holds a doctorate from Stanford University, the board of trustees said. His wife, Melissa, is an attorney focused on non-profit law, and one of the couple’s three daughters is currently a UO doctoral student.

From 1990 to 1991, Scholz served as a senior staff economist at the Council of Economic Advisors and from 1997 to 1998 he served as deputy assistant secretary for tax analysis at the U.S. Treasury Department, the university said.

“We are thrilled and honored to welcome Karl Scholz to Oregon,” said Ginevra Ralph, UO Board of Trustees Chair. “He is deeply committed to the success of students, to the university’s research and liberal arts roots, and its focus on creating societal impact.”

The board of trustees said Scholz’s selection marked the culmination of a six-month search by a 22-member committee that included students, trustees, faculty, staff and administration, said university officials.