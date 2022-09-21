University of Oregon officially begins search for new president

EUGENE, Ore. -- The University of Oregon’s Board of Trustees has voted to authorize the formation of a committee to carry out the search for a successor to former president Michael Schill.
At a meeting on Friday, September 16, the board unanimously voted to begin the search for a new president. They authorized the creation of a 22-person presidential search committee to guide the effort. UO officials say the committee is intended to represent all stakeholders on and off-campus.
University officials say they will begin a program of campus and public engagement later in the fall to get input into the search process. However, they also say the search itself will be confidential to ensure the highest caliber and most diverse pool of candidates. The UO says this will help encourage candidates to consider the university as an option.
Former president Michael Schill left UO for Illinois-based Northwestern University in August. Patrick Phillips, the UO provost and senior vice president, is currently serving as interim president.