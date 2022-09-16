University of Oregon OKs Eugene land swap agreement for Autzen Stadium expansion

EUGENE, Ore. -- The University of Oregon Board of Trustees has given the green light for a deal with the city of Eugene that would provide land to build a new expansion to Autzen Stadium.

Efforts to expand the Autzen Stadium complex have been ongoing since October 2021, when UO announced a proposed 170,000-square-foot indoor practice facility that would be built near the stadium. However, the land to build this facility is not presently available to UO, so university officials approached the city with a proposal to give up eight acres of university-owned land in exchange for four acres of city-owned land in the area of Leo Harris Parkway and Alton Baker Park.

According to the University of Oregon, on Thursday, September 15, the finance and facilities committee of UO’s board of trustees approved the measure during its morning meeting in Portland. The next day, September 16, the rest of the board of trustees seconded the resolution. Now, the proposal goes to the Eugene city council for the city’s authorization. UO officials say finer details will be defined in the coming months. The city of Eugene has not yet released any plans for what it would do with the eight acres of land it would receive if the deal is agreed to.