University of Oregon receives $800,000 to launch new wildfire research center

EUGENE, Ore. – A new research center launched on Thursday at the University of Oregon (UO) will focus on the impacts of wildfire smoke, according to state officials.
Oregon Senators Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) said that the UO received $800,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on April 6 to officially launch the new Center for Wildfire Smoke Research and Practice.
“Nearly every Oregonian has in some way experienced the growing threat that wildfires pose to our lives, livelihoods, and health,” said Sen. Merkley, Senate Interior Appropriations Subcommittee chair. “This critical funding for the University of Oregon’s Center for Wildfire Smoke Research and Practice will help to expand our understanding and improve our abilities to mitigate and reduce the harmful effects wildfire smoke has on Oregonians across the state.”
Goals of the center will focus on the effects and management of wildfire smoke as a health hazard, state officials said. State officials said those with respiratory diseases, asthma and the homeless are particularly prone to the effects wildfire smoke.
The center will serve as a communications hub for the development of better wildfire smoke event management practices, state officials said.
“At the University of Oregon, we are so excited to launch the Center for Wildfire Smoke Research and Practice with the goal of supporting Oregon communities to become more resilient in the face of increasing wildfire smoke,” said Cassandra Moseley, Research Professor and Vice Provost of Academic Operations and Strategy at the University of Oregon. “We will conduct research driven by community needs and support the growing collaborative networks of practitioners and researchers working to improve conditions for vulnerable community members.”
Moseley will lead the new Wildfire Smoke Research and Practice Center, state officials said.
Wildfire smoke from not only Oregon’s fires but also those from surrounding states and even Canada are becoming a particular hazard during the wildfire season each summer, officials said.
Senators Merkley and Wyden said the new center’s research will focus on community planning and preparation during wildfire events, communication and evaluation of past response to smoke events for better future management practices.
Sen. Merkley led the drafting of the Interior, Environment and Related Agencies portion of the Consolidated Appropriations Act in 2022 that provided for the EPA funding, state officials said.