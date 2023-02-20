University of Oregon researchers study social distancing with breath mints

EUGENE, Ore. -- Researchers at the University of Oregon utilized specially-modified breath mints to carry out a study to test the effectiveness of social distancing.
The experiment was conducted by the College of Design at UO. In the study, researchers tested the effectiveness of social distancing against aerosols in the air, a common way that bacteria are transmitted between people. In an environmentally-sealed chamber, one participant ate breath mints that had unique tracer compounds that could be collected and then recorded for data. Mark Fretz, the interim director of the Institute for Health in the Built Environment, said that although they are using breath mints, it’s still a very difficult endeavor to record data.
“Getting biological samples indoors is actually quite difficult, especially when you're doing it over space and time,” said Fretz. “This allows us to get a more real time snapshot of how bioaerosols might move and so that's what the unique nature is of this method.”
Researchers said the results of the test proved that social distancing does in fact reduce the chances of airborne bacteria spreading around to others, and that the longer a person stays in the same space, the less effective that social distancing becomes. The results of the study were published online at the Journal of Exposure Science and Environmental Epidemiology.