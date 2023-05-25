University of Oregon reveals design for new Knight Campus science building

EUGENE, Ore. – Design details were revealed on Tuesday for the second major science building on the University of Oregon’s Phil and Penny Knight Campus for Accelerating Scientific Impact, university officials said.
UO officials said that the new building’s, unveiled at a May 23 event, will be a 185,000 square-foot, multi-story bioengineering and applied science research facility. The building is currently under construction on Riverfront Parkway, the college said.
“With the addition of Knight Campus Building 2, we are still just getting started,” said Robert Guldberg, vice president and executive director of the Knight Campus. “The buildings — made possible through the Knights’ visionary partnership — are scaffolds into which our donors and partners allow us to build world-class academic, research, and innovation programs.”
The building will double the university’s research and development capacities for new biomedical technologies and also provide additional room for its expanding academic programs, college officials said.
College officials said that the new building is scheduled to open in December 2025 and is expected to house 20 to 23 research groups focused on bioengineering and biomedical computational science. The building will also include a biofabrication and bioanalysis core facility that will allow researchers to understand and then develop synthetic cells, tissues, and organs, UO officials said.
The college said that this new building is the second phase of Knight Campus development funded by a second $500 million gift from Penny and Phil Knight. Oregon’s legislature has also approved $10 million in support funding for the new building’s cutting-edge technologies, UO officials said.