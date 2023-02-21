 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY
TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 2
inches, except 2 to 4 inches above 500 feet.

* WHERE...Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...From 4 AM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Below 500 feet, snow accumulations will
be spotty and will likely vary considerably. Snow will be most
likely to stick to road surfaces late Wednesday night into
early Thursday morning. Roads that remain wet Wednesday
evening will likely freeze by Thursday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon:
https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington:
https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

&&

University of Oregon seeks community input to name new dorms

University of Oregon sign

EUGENE, Ore. -- The University of Oregon will be opening two new residence halls in fall 2023, and the university is looking to get suggestions for names from students, staff and alumni.

Two new residence halls are in the final stages of construction at the corner of east 15th Avenue and Agate Street across from Hayward Field on the former location of Walton Hall. UO officials say the dorms are expected to be completed in fall 2023. However, the buildings are currently without names, being called “Building B” and “Building C.”

The university is looking for name suggestions that connect with a sense of inclusion, equity, justice, and belonging. Students, faculty, staff and alumni are invited to submit name suggestions by 5 p.m. on Thursday, February 23. Name suggestions can be submitted online using a form set up by the university. UO officials said names will be selected based on the university's Naming of Facilities policy.

