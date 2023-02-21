University of Oregon seeks community input to name new dorms

EUGENE, Ore. -- The University of Oregon will be opening two new residence halls in fall 2023, and the university is looking to get suggestions for names from students, staff and alumni.
Two new residence halls are in the final stages of construction at the corner of east 15th Avenue and Agate Street across from Hayward Field on the former location of Walton Hall. UO officials say the dorms are expected to be completed in fall 2023. However, the buildings are currently without names, being called “Building B” and “Building C.”
The university is looking for name suggestions that connect with a sense of inclusion, equity, justice, and belonging. Students, faculty, staff and alumni are invited to submit name suggestions by 5 p.m. on Thursday, February 23. Name suggestions can be submitted online using a form set up by the university. UO officials said names will be selected based on the university's Naming of Facilities policy.