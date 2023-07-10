University of Oregon set to repair damaged residence hall

EUGENE, Ore -- The University of Oregon is set to implement a lengthy repair process on the Kalapuya Ilihi Residence Hall after several cracks were spotted.
Staff at the building were the first to notice cracks in the structure, and reported them to the Capital Planning and Facilities Management team. The original architects inspected the building, and later engineers from KPFF Engineering gave a second opinion. The decision was made to close down the building and undergo the repair process.
In order to not hinder students, the building will be closed off while it is being repaired. According to University officials, the building can house an estimated 650 students and staff. Most of the students had already left by the end of the spring term, but a handful of staffers have stayed in the building and will be leaving in the coming weeks when repairs are initiated. The University is trying to acquire permits to begin the process.
If all goes to plan, the repairs will begin later in summer 2023 and be completed by next summer in 2024. The university is planning a reopening in the fall of 2024. The Kalapuya building is only a few years old, it was first opened in fall of 2017. It bears the name of the native peoples of the Willamette Valley. The decision to close off the building took many people by surprise including UO student Susan Hurdelbrink.
She said, "It's pretty shocking given that it's pretty new. It's kind of scary for the residents! Good thing nothing bad happened I guess."
Rose Sleanbeck lives in the neighborhood, and not too long ago she was also a student. She understood why some would be frustrated, especially if they had previously lived in the Kalapuya dorms. She hoped the university has some plans for housing.
She said, "I've lived here in this student housing house for six years and I would not want to have to move halfway through my experience at the university."
While Sleanbeck feels for the students and wishes them the best, she also said there might be some benefits to the dorm closing down, including less traffic and loud noises at night.
She said, "Let's just say undergrad students tend to like to stay up late, and later than those of us with kids tend to go to bed earlier."
Engineers have determined there is no immediate threat to public health or safety from the building.