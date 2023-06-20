University of Oregon students share their thoughts on graduating

EUGENE, Ore.-- There are more than 4,800 new graduates from the University of Oregon who will soon be setting their sights on starting their professional careers.
With 3,735 Bachelors degrees, 848 Masters degrees, and 11 graduates born on June 20, the great transition from college student to working adult has a few now-former University of Oregon students feeling anxious about their futures. Graduate Rachel Spense said it’s easy for her to doubt her own abilities even after learning them from the university.
“I've learned so much about children and how I'm going to work with them,” Spense said. “Now that actually I'm not reading a book about it, I'm actually going to to actually learn and work with them - it's definitely nerve racking."
"Now our voices are actually going to be heard by the general public, which is exciting, but also like, we hope that we've prepared enough to do it successfully," fellow graduate Kathryne Boldman said.
Many of students agree that the next chapter in their transition from college students to working adults is nerve wracking, but also a needed hurdle to overcome to reach adulthood. Kathryne Boldman is part of the 2023 graduating class and is currently facing her biggest challenge post-graduation of wondering where she will live while following her career path.
"There are so many places in the world that I can go now and like, I've always lived in Oregon so that is one of the things that I'm worried for,” Boldman said. “I’m excited too, as to where am I going to go specifically in life."
Many of these graduating students had to take part in virtual learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and feel their fears for the future are not unfounded. However, an equal number of students are still excited to start their next chapters.
"It's a little bit scary to kind of be spat out into the world after these last four years. But I'm looking forward to it. I'm excited to see what the future has in store for me,” Graduate Jaime Beatty said.